Bahrain - APM Terminals Bahrain, the operator of Khalifa Bin Salman Port (KBSP) in Bahrain, has said it will finalise a contractor for a key solar project in the first week of July 2023.

The company recently launched a solar power project worth BD3.8 million ($10 million) to render it energy self-sufficient by 2023-end. The project is Phase 1 of an ambitious $136-million plan to reach net-zero by 2040, Abdulaziz Khattak writes for OGN.

The solar project will be completed in two parts: Part one is scheduled for completion by the year-end and part two by Q1 2024.

KBSP currently emits 14,000 tons of CO2 (tCO2) annually of which fuel makes up 34 per cent.

Overall, APM's green capex port includes the aforementioned solar project, which will help reduce 62 per cent of emissions (8,700 tCO2), equipment electrification, which will further cut 34 per cent (4,700 tCO2) while energy optimisation will reduce the remaining 4 per cent (600 tCO2).

The solar project will comprise the installation of 20,000 11.4 Mwp solar panels on 70,000 sq m of sheds area at the port to generate around 18.4 GWh of power annually, more than its current needs of 15.6 GWh.

The surplus will be contributed to the national grid as part of a net-metering deal with the country’s Electricity and Water Authority, a port official said.

“Our decarbonisation strategy for the port is in line with Bahrain’s vision as well as APM Terminals' global goal of being safer, better, and bigger,” said Farooq Zuberi, Chief Finance Officer and Interim Managing Director, APM Terminals Bahrain.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).