Cairo – Amreya Petroleum Refining Company (APRC) has refined more than 3.60 million tonnes of crude oil during fiscal year (FY) 2021/2022, Ahram Gate cited the company’s Chairman, Hossam Shawky, on Monday.

Meanwhile, APRC produced 84,000 tonnes of butane, 1 million tonnes of mazut, 424,000 tonnes of 80-octanes benzene, and 1 million tonnes of diesel. Additionally, it produced 144,000 tonnes of kerosene, and 65,000 tonnes of essential; special oils; and paraffin wax.

The Chairman's statement was made during the ordinary general meetings (OGMs) of public sector companies, including APRC, which took place earlier this day to approve the companies' financial results for FY21/22.

Moreover, the company's production of alkylbenzene amounted to 47,000 tonnes, and 21,000 tonnes of raw wax were produced for export. APRC further produced 56,000 tonnes of special petroleum products, as well as volumes of toluene and medicinal oil.

APRC’s logged revenues worth EGP 3.50 billion, whilst its implemented investments during FY21/22 totalled EGP 450 million.

