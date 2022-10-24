The Saline Water Conversion Corporation (SWCC) has awarded leading Saudi construction group Alfanar to develop a 110 MW solar photovoltaic power plant project, which will be a part of a floating solar panel system. The contract value is said to be around SR1.2 billion ($320 million).

Under this SWCC project, a 380 kV substation will also be set up along with a 172 kms of overhead transmission lines.

Annoucing the contract award, SWCC said the solar plant will play a critical role in powering the desalination plant with renewable energy, thereby reducing the use of 410,000 barrels of crude oil per year.

The contract signing ceremony was attended by the Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture, Abdulrahman Al Fadhli, who is also the chairman of the board at SWCC, along with SWCC Governor Abdullah Al Abdulkarim and Alfanar’s Managing Director Sabah Al Mutlaq and Executive Vice President Amer Al Ajmi.

With a production capacity of 1 million cubic meters per day, the Jubail desalination plant is one of the largest water desalination plants in the world.

