Riyadh: Agri-Nutrients SABIC, in cooperation with the American companies ADM and BiOWiSH, has helped farmers achieve high productivity



Through these collaborative efforts, SABIC aims to help reduce the carbon footprint in the agricultural supply chain, especially after the company obtained the world's first independent certifications for low-carbon ammonia and blue hydrogen from TÜV Rheinland Group.



SABIC's agri-nutrients products include BiOWiSH-powered Bio-Enhanced Urea Fertilizer powered by technology based on prior peer-reviewed research. This fertilizer has the ability to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions compared to traditional urea, as well as the potential to increase the sequestration of atmospheric carbon dioxide into the soil.



Through focusing on a 50,000-acre pilot project, farmers will use SABIC's bio-fortified urea for the 2023 agri-nutrient season and enroll in ADM's Re:Generations program, which provides financial and technical support for producers who are adopting existing regenerative farming practices or those who have recently begun to adhere to them.

The pilot project will collect data that will advance emission reduction concepts using biofortified urea.