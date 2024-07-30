ABU DHABI - ADNOC announced today that its offshore Satah Al Razboot (SARB) field has achieved a 25% increase in production capacity by implementing industry-leading advanced digital technologies.

The increase at SARB field, to a total of 140,000 barrels per day (bpd), supports ADNOC’s target to increase its production capacity to 5 million barrels of oil per day by 2027.

Located 120 kilometres northwest of Abu Dhabi, the digital solutions implemented on-site at SARB allow the field to be operated remotely from Zirku island, 20km away. Remote monitoring, smart well operations and production management technologies are integrated at the remote control centre for optimised real-time decision-making.

This has enabled the accelerated growth in field capacity with reduced costs and emissions. The field’s digitalisation will enable the deployment of additional AI solutions to further enhance and optimise operations.

Abdulmunim Saif Al Kindy, ADNOC Upstream Executive Director, said, “AI and digitalisation are at the heart of ADNOC’s smart growth strategy to help responsibly meet the world’s growing energy demand. By deploying industry-leading technologies at SARB field, we have increased production capacity while enhancing the safety, sustainability and efficiency of our operations, strengthening ADNOC’s position as one of the world’s lowest-cost and least carbon intensive energy producers.”

The technologies that are deployed at SARB field include tools developed by AIQ, the Abu Dhabi-based AI champion delivering transformative solutions to the energy sector.

AIQ solutions DrillRep and OptiDrill process data from rigs and wells at the field, enhancing drilling efficiency and optimisation. By utilising daily drilling data reports and rig sensor data, AIQ’s technology supports drilling operations with the necessary insights and actions to optimise the drilling process.