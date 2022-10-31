ADIPEC is the global energy industry’s top meeting place, where ministers, energy leaders, and professionals gather in Abu Dhabi to engage and identify opportunities in the energy landscape.

ADIPEC is taking place from October 31 to November 3 this year and will include over 2,000 exhibiting companies and 28 international country pavilions.

CEO of Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (ADNOC) Sultan al-Jaber said in his opening address on Monday that cessation of hydrocarbon investment due to natural decline could lead to a loss of 5 million barrels of oil per day a year from current supplies.

“If we zero out hydrocarbon investment, due to natural decline, we would lose 5 million barrels per day of oil each year from current supplies. This would make the shocks we have experienced this year feel like a minor tremor. If this year has taught us anything, it taught us that energy security is the foundation of all progress – economic social and climate progress," Al-Jaber said.

“Our world is on its way to being home to 9.7 billion people by 2050. To meet their needs, the world will have to produce 30 percent more energy than today. And as we meet that need, we will be helping to bring electricity to almost 800 million people who don’t have it today. We will also be helping to transform the lives of the 2.6 billion people who have no access to clean cooking and heating fuels," he added.