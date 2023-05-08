ABU DHABI - Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) has signed an agreement with the government of Mauritania to finance a project aimed at providing potable water to the city of Kiffa, which will be sourced from the Senegal River. The contribution from the ADFD towards this strategic project amounts to AED110 million (US$30 million).

The total value of the project, financed by several Arabic and international financing institutions, is US$320 million. The project aims to provide potable water to around 92 cities and villages between the cities of Koraï and Kiffa, passing through the cities of Sélibabi and Kankossa. The project includes supplying and installing a pipeline connecting the Senegal River to the city of Kiffa, spanning 250 kilometres.

The agreement was signed by Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of ADFD, and Ousmane Mamoudou Kane, Minister of Economic Affairs and Promotion of Productive Sectors of Mauritania. The signing ceremony was attended by Adel Abdulla Al Hosani, Director of Operations Department at ADFD and other officials from both sides.

Al Suwaidi said, “This strategic project marks a milestone in the development of the water sector in Mauritania. It will enhance the quality and sustainability of drinking water supplies to major regions and cities in the country. The financing for this project supports the Mauritanian government's development plans by improving the population's living conditions and health in the targeted areas.”

In his remarks, Kane lauded the excellent bilateral relations between the two countries and commended ADFD for its leading role in supporting development projects that promote economic and social progress in Mauritania. The Minister also noted that the sustainable water project aligns with Mauritania's comprehensive national strategy to provide secure and sustainable access to safe drinking water in major areas and establish a modern water network in Kiffa and its adjacent cities.

He also added that the project would enable potable water from the Senegal River, promoting population stability and mitigating water shortages, particularly during summer. This will bring significant benefits to the local population.

The project consists of constructing a water intake from the Senegal River and a treatment plant with a targeted production capacity of 50,000 cubic metres per second in the city of Koraï, adjacent to the river. The water will then be pumped along the pipeline through three pumping stations located in the cities of Koraï, Sélibabi, and Kankossa.

Additionally, the project includes the construction of three ground tanks with a capacity of 5,000 cubic metres each and 35 elevated tanks with capacities ranging from 25 to 500 cubic metres along the pipeline route.

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development began its development work in Mauritania in 1977 when it financed 12 strategic projects with a total value of AED987 million (US$268.76m). Covering diverse sectors, these projects contributed to Mauritania's economic and social development.