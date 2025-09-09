Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE) announced the signing of a landmark agreement, the first-of-its kind between a government entity in Abu Dhabi and Goldman Sachs International, to explore innovative financing models that secure long-term water security for the emirate while supporting sustainable economic growth.

Under the agreement, the two parties will explore ways to attract foreign direct investment, forge public-private partnerships, and implement joint projects to modernise water infrastructure, deploy advanced treatment technologies, and enhance the resilience of water networks, as well as asset monetisation strategies to enable private capital investment in vital projects.

Dr Abdulla Humaid Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, said, “This visit reflects our commitment to fostering international cooperation and expanding strategic partnerships that advance Abu Dhabi’s sustainable transformation in the energy and water sectors. By learning firsthand from US regulatory and technological models, we can draw on best practices to shape effective policies and develop smart, future-ready infrastructure that meets the challenges of tomorrow.”

Dr Al Jarwan highlighted that the AD.WE platform was also presented as a cutting-edge national tool designed to support the sector’s digital transformation by harnessing artificial intelligence and predictive analytics for efficient resource management, noting significant interest from US partners in research, technological innovation, and joint investment opportunities in sustainable infrastructure.

Dr Al Jarwan also emphasised that delegations of this kind serve as a valuable platform for knowledge exchange and impactful partnerships, expressing his eagerness to translate the outcomes of this mission into tangible actions, including joint projects, cooperation agreements, and welcoming US-based entities to the Abu Dhabi Energy and Water Week 2026.

Commenting on the DoE’s agreement with Goldman Sachs International, Dr Al Jarwan said, “Water security is a central pillar of Abu Dhabi’s broader energy transition agenda. Our partnership with a global financial institution like Goldman Sachs reflects the emirate’s commitment to attracting world-class expertise and investments to deliver flexible, efficient, and future-ready water systems. This agreement lays the groundwork for solutions that are economically viable, environmentally responsible, and socially beneficial, in line with the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036 and Abu Dhabi’s Integrated Water Resources Management Framework.”

The agreement focuses on reducing network losses, scaling next-generation desalination technologies powered by clean energy, and fostering a culture of conservation—reaffirming the positioning of the UAE and Abu Dhabi as a regional hub for sustainable utilities.

The agreement is fully aligned with the DoE’s strategic framework, which aims to increase private sector participation and attract up to AED400 billion in foreign investment in the energy and water sectors by 2050.

The mission resulted in the signing of cooperation frameworks, the establishment of joint task forces, the launch of knowledge-sharing programmes, and the implementation of pilot projects in AI, energy storage, and water efficiency. Agreements were also made to host US institutions and companies at the Abu Dhabi Energy and Water Week 2026.

The DoE aims to leverage this visit to adopt global best practices across energy, water, and agriculture, establish a business development platform in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development and Abu Dhabi Investment Office, and forge strategic partnerships with leading research centres, universities, entrepreneurs, investment companies, and sovereign funds.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the DoE delegation’s visit to the US, by Dr Abdulla Humaid Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, and Jared Cohen, Co-Head of the Goldman Sachs Global Institute and President of Global Affairs, with senior officials and experts from both sides in attendance.