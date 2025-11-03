ABU DHABI: The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry will take part in the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference, ADIPEC 2025.

The Chamber’s participation underscores its commitment to enhancing private sector growth and competitiveness as global markets transition towards cleaner, smarter and more efficient energy systems. ADIPEC serves as a strategic platform for knowledge exchange and partnership building across the energy, technology, finance, maritime transport, logistics and advanced manufacturing sectors.

Shamis Al Dhaheri, Second Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, said, “ADIPEC advances our role in enabling the national economy and the business community by deepening the industrial and commercial partnerships that support a diversified and sustainable future. Through our pavilion, we empower the private sector to drive the energy transition and enhance the competitiveness of national companies in advanced industry and technology. ADIPEC is a global platform to share expertise and forge strategic partnerships built on innovation, efficiency and environmental responsibility.”

He added that the Chamber will leverage ADIPEC to connect Abu Dhabi’s businesses with global investors and explore opportunities in clean energy, industrial artificial intelligence, digital operations, logistics and advanced technology. He affirmed that Abu Dhabi continues to attract sustainable investment, supported by world-class infrastructure and a pro-enterprise ecosystem.

At the Chamber’s pavilion, visitors will have the opportunity to meet international buyers and partners through curated business matchmaking, access export readiness and certification support, explore supplier development and localisation opportunities within energy supply chains, learn about dispute resolution and arbitration services, and connect with ecosystem partners for financing, skills development and technology adoption.

ADIPEC unites communities, countries and industries to drive collaborative action for sustainable and affordable energy. The conference and exhibition facilitate dialogue across sectors to accelerate the energy transition and climate action. This year’s edition focuses on the power of energy in driving global economic transformation, highlighting cross-sectoral integration to build low carbon, knowledge based and technology driven economies.