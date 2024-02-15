Aamal Company, one of the region’s leading diversified companies, has announced that its joint venture firm Elsewedy Cables Qatar has secured a QAR1.2 billion ($329 million) supply contract from Qatar General Electricity & Water Corporation (Kahramaa).

Elsewedy Cables Qatar is a subsidiary of Senyar Industries Qatar Holding, one of the country's leading industrial groups, in which Aamal is a 50% stakeholder.

As per the contract, Elsewedy Cables Qatar will be supplying low- and medium-voltage cables to Kahramaa for three years.

A major player in the region, Aamal’s operations are widely diversified and comprise 31 active business units (subsidiaries and joint ventures) with market leading positions in the key industrial, retail, property, managed services, and medical equipment and pharmaceutical sectors.

"We are very pleased to announce this significant contract win as through Aamal subsidiaries and joint ventures, Aamal is seen as a trusted contributor to Qatar’s growth and development, playing a key role in major mega projects," said its CEO Rashid bin Ali Al Mansouri.

"This contract win also highlights Elsewedy Cables Qatar's position as a premier supplier capable of meeting the demands of large-scale projects in Qatar. We are proud of Elsewedy Cables Qatar's sustained market leadership over nearly two decades, the result of continuous investment and expansion of its product portfolio."

"Aamal remains well-positioned to capitalize on different opportunities across many economic sectors, delivering value for all our stakeholders," he added.

Ahmed Fathy Elswedy, the Executive Vice President of Senyar Industries Qatar Holding, said: "Through its quality products, expertise and unwavering dedication, Elsewedy has a long track record of contributing to Qatar's infrastructure advancements."

"We have a longstanding relationship with Kahrama, successfully delivering projects through our commitment to meeting deadlines and providing incomparable products. We are committed to remaining a reliable partner, supporting Qatar’s growth and 2030 vision," he noted.

"Our extensive range of high-quality products, coupled with our expertise and dedicated team, will continue to underpin our success," he added.

