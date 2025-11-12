Egypt - Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mahmoud Esmat announced that the ministry is continuing its efforts to modernize and expand Egypt’s national electricity grid—transforming it into a smart network capable of accommodating the country’s rapidly growing generation capacity, especially from renewable sources.

Esmat emphasized that the ministry’s objective is to ensure the efficient transmission of electricity with minimal losses, while strengthening the grid at all voltage levels in line with international standards. These initiatives, he said, are part of a broader institutional framework that promotes the economic operation of generation plants, optimal resource utilization, quality assurance, and environmental sustainability.

The minister’s remarks came during the Ordinary General Assembly of the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company (EETC), held at the ministry’s headquarters in the New Administrative Capital and attended by Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation. During the meeting, participants approved the EETC’s budget plan for the fiscal year (FY) 2025/2026.

Esmat reaffirmed the government’s commitment to maintaining a stable electricity supply for strategic national projects and agricultural reclamation initiatives, relying on advanced human resources, modern technologies, and efficient, safe operations.

He explained that the EETC plays a vital role in ensuring the optimal operation of the grid—enhancing efficiency, stability, and reliability to meet consumer needs and support the national electricity network. This includes expanding transformer station capacities, extending high- and extra-high-voltage transmission lines and cables, and implementing high-quality projects in coordination with the Egyptian Electricity Holding Company and electricity distribution firms.

EETC is also advancing electrical interconnection projects with neighboring countries under existing agreements, reinforcing Egypt’s strategic goal of becoming a regional energy hub.

Esmat added that the company regulates electricity sales and purchases in accordance with the rules set by the Egyptian Electric Utility and Consumer Protection Regulatory Agency, ensuring a high-quality and economically efficient power supply that meets national development demands.

Investment Highlights

Mona Rizk, Chairperson of the EETC, presented the company’s 2025/2026 budget report, outlining a total planned investment of EGP 44.9bn. Of this, 53% will go toward completing ongoing projects, while 47% will fund new, replacement, and regional control projects designed to enhance network performance and meet rising electricity demand.

According to Rizk, the company expects its cash balance to reach EGP 4.56bn by the end of fiscal year 2025/2026. Fixed assets are projected to rise to EGP 202.7bn, driven by project additions of EGP 30.28bn during the budget year and EGP 5.46bn during FY 2024/2025.

Rizk also highlighted ongoing measures to reduce transmission losses, including maintaining voltage stability, improving power factor performance through reactive-power compensation units, optimizing load distribution, and using thermal imaging to inspect equipment. These actions aim to reduce transmission losses to 3.4% during the budget year.

Enhancing Control and Renewable Integration

Rizk noted the expanding role of the National Energy Control Centre and regional control centers—currently comprising one national and seven regional facilities—with three additional centers under construction or being upgraded to manage renewable-energy integration.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Minister Esmat commended the EETC’s progress in strengthening Egypt’s transmission network, supported by ongoing political commitment to secure reliable energy as a cornerstone of national reconstruction, sustainable development, and improved public services.

He confirmed that work will continue to reinforce the network through the establishment of new power-transmission lines, upgrades to existing infrastructure, and the construction or expansion of transformer stations—all implemented using the latest quality standards and modern technologies to ensure grid stability and sustainable energy supply.

Esmat also underscored the ministry’s investment in human capital development, including specialized training in advanced electricity and energy technologies, knowledge transfer, and expanded professional development programs to enhance workforce performance and keep pace with global advances in grid operations.

The minister concluded that the coming phase will witness greater integration of renewable energy, improvements in energy efficiency, and accelerated digital transformation across Egypt’s electricity sector.

