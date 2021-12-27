AMMAN — Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh on Sunday said that the ministry will sign a memorandum of understanding with a company to search for gold in Wadi Abu Khushaiba and Jabal Mubarak in south of Jordan.

Kharabsheh noted that the existing quantities of gold are not known, but will be determined after the exploration operations.

During a press conference at the ministry in Amman on Sunday, Kharabsheh noted that the ministry will sign a number of memoranda of understanding with both local and international companies to search for gold, copper and other rare minerals, such as lithium.

“The ministry is planning to focus more on the natural mineral resources in Jordan, and all possible efforts must be made to exploit the mineral wealth in the Kingdom, as it will contribute to improving the national economy,” Kharabsheh said.

He noted that there are indications of the presence of large quantities of potash in the Dead Sea area in “Al Lisan”, located outside the concession area of the Arab Potash Company.

“We are currently studying the appropriate way to benefit from potash, as it is an important strategic stock,” Kharabsheh added.

He also pointed out that there are quantities of phosphate present on an area of 3,000 square kilometres, the first exploration process will be on 120 square kilometres.

“They will not be marketed as raw materials, but we will work to make them as inputs in manufacturing to benefit the national economy,” he added.

Kharabsheh indicated that the ministry will allow for the exploration of copper in the Dana Reserve, taking into account the “environmental situation”.

He noted that the two companies submitted bids for copper prospecting in Dana, as well as will sign the three memoranda of understanding soon with different companies to explore copper in various areas around the Kingdom in Wadi Malaga, Wadi Finan, Wadi Abu Khushaiba and others.

“Exploration work will continue in all regions of the Kingdom to detect promising areas that contain minerals and elements in commercial quantities to benefit from them, which takes time, but our cadres are conducting exploration operations on an ongoing basis,” Kharabsheh added.

He pointed out that the ministry is considering restructuring the ministry so that there will be a secretary-general for the ministry, and a secretary-general for natural resources.