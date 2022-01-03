Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower), a leading district cooling services provider, has started supplying the Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab with its environment-friendly district cooling services for a total capacity of 3,700 refrigeration tonnes (RT).

Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab is situated along the longest private beachfront in Dubai, with design influences of a futuristic superyacht. It features 386 rooms and suites, 4 penthouses, as well as 83 luxury hotel apartment suites, set amid private landscaped gardens.

Announcing the operations, Empower said this comes within the first phase set in the agreement signed by Empower and the Dubai Holding, in the mid of last year.

Within a short span of time, it has managed to connect the building to its chilled water network from the Jumeirah district cooling plant. Using special techniques, pipes were made to cross the vital Jumeirah street through an underground tunnel to ensure the smooth flow of traffic on the busy road.

Empower supports the Dubai’s fast growing hospitality sector and more than 17% of the hotels in Dubai are being served with its key eco-friendly services. Marsa Al Arab is a new addition to its portfolio of district cooling projects, said a top official.

“Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab will be another iconic addition to the spectacular Dubai skyline, and a complement to our distinguished portfolio in the hotels and resorts sector. We are confident of our ability to create a more sustainable future through the advanced cooling technologies that we use in our operations,” remarked its CEO Ahmad bin Shafar.

“Empower continues to play its leading role in the district cooling industry. The company is looking forward to more successes, particularly after the Dubai government’s announcement of the listing of Empower on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM). The listing is part of the emirate's efforts to double the size of its capital market to AED3 trillion,” stated Shafar.

"Marsa Al Arab is set to provide a matchless tourism experience. It combines prestigious luxury residential and hotel buildings, distinctive commercial and leisure amenities, as well as an extensive package of diverse sporting, artistic and cultural facilities,” he added.

