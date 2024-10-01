Nestlé Egypt has discussed its future plans in the local market in a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport Kamel El-Wazir, as per a statement on October 1st.

During the meeting, the company’s delegation reviewed Nestlé's strategy to localize production inputs, which includes sourcing agricultural components from local suppliers, ensuring that inputs meet global standards.

This move is set to boost Egyptian exports, reduce imports, and strengthen the national economy.

The discussion also covered Nestlé's green transformation projects, as well as its ongoing and future expansions in its factories, in order to meet the demand of various consumer segments.

Additionally, Nestlé presented proposals for plastic recycling initiatives, aimed at reinforcing a positive environmental impact.

Meanwhile, Chairman and CEO of Nestle Egypt Tarek Kamel said that the company has invested EGP 5 billion in Egypt over the past 10 years, offering more than 10,000 direct and indirect jobs.

The company’s total exports have reached $22 million over the past decade, he added.

Additionally, Kamel announced a new collaboration with the Ministry of Industry’s Industrial Modernization Center to support local manufacturing in line with international standards by identifying local suppliers for production inputs.

He also invited El-Wazir to inaugurate the company’s new expansions in 6th of October City this month.

