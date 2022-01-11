PaySky the leading payment solutions provider and technology partner to Egypt Post and Visa has been working relentlessly to bring the Egyptian Market the Yalla Super App; a home-grown version of AliPay and WeChat Pay.

The app will behave as a single point of service for individuals, merchants, financial institutions, and businesses around the globe to process, accept, and facilitate financial and non-financial payments and transactions. This will contribute significantly to the development of economic performance by adopting the most advanced financial technologies.

We are working to develop the Super App platform to keep up with and even surpass the fast-paced technological advancements the world has seen over the past years in electronic payments and digital solutions. We aim to facilitate and ease the day-to-day financial and non-financial activities of different members of society across Egypt, the Middle East, and Africa, said Waleed Sadek, the Founder and CEO of PaySky.

The new policies set forth by the Egyptian government have significantly contributed to the widespread use of electronic payments in Egypt, which in turn have had a positive impact on our progress within the Egyptian market.

This is owed to the directives of the Egyptian government and leadership, which has been keen in developing this sector, emphasised Sadek, highlighting the importance of strategic partnerships between PaySky and service providers to develop the market and facilitate electronic transactions.

Launching this initiative follows our belief regarding the importance of digital payments in positively influencing the velocity of funds circulation and wealth augmentation and their impact on building a thriving economy.

Over the next ten years, Sadek announced that the company aims to provide its services to one billion individual consumers and one million companies and merchants in various markets through digital financial services. This comes as part of PaySkys promise to democratise payment solutions to achieve economic prosperity and social welfare.

2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).