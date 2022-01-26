ArabFinance : Bilateral trade between Egypt and Ukraine is expected to exceed $2 billion in 2021, 10% higher when compared to 2020.

he main items of Ukrainian exports are grain, metallurgical products, mineral products, engineering products, wood and paper, agricultural and food products (fats and oils of animal or vegetable origin, poultry).

The main products of Egyptian imports are vegetables and fruits, mostly citrus (up to 50%), and petroleum products.

In 2021, Ukraine exported 3.3 million tonnes of wheat and 2.2 million tonnes of corn to Egypt, up from 2020’s 3 million of wheat and 2 million of corn.

It is also worth pointing out that recently Egypt has moved from natural gas importers to producers and exporters due to the discovery of gas fields on the Egyptian Mediterranean shelf. Therefore, one of the promising areas of cooperation is the export of Egyptian liquefied natural gas to Ukraine, which, at the same time, needs careful expertise.