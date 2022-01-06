Egypt will start the establishment of the first 10 stations of the bus rapid transit (BRT), Transport Minister Kamel el-Wazi revealed.

El wazir made the announcement during his inspection tour to the stations that have been started.

These are the Suez – Asher Station – al-Marj – Mostorod – Bahtim – stations, and the intersection of the Ring Road with Cairo-Alexandria Agricultural Road.

He added that the construction of remaining stations is underway.

He further noted that six lanes will be dedicated for private cars, and an internal lane will be designated for the BRT buses, bringing the total to seven lanes in each direction, except for the Moneib Bridge, which will have a total of eight lanes in each direction.

The minister added that there are some global alliances interested in cooperating with the Transport Ministry in managing and operating the BRT buses, noting that the optimal advertising and investment exploitation will be made for all BRT stations.

In May 2021, the ministry signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a consortium led by the French company Transdev to prepare technical and economic feasibility studies for the establishment of a BRT system on Cairo’s Ring Road.

Egyptian national companies Orascom, Mwasalat Misr, and MCV will also be involved in the development of this project.

BRT buses will run for the first time on the Ring Road around Greater Cairo, which is considered the most important traffic axis in Greater Cairo, with nearly 213,000 cars traveling on it each day.