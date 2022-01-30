RIYADH: The Egyptian government has spent billions in restoring polluted lakes, which has impacted fish farming in the north African country, a minister said.

Salah Moselhi, head of the Fisheries Authority, said the project has a “powerful” impact, especially as the fisheries sector has greatly contributed to bridging the food gap in the most populous Arab country.

According to a recent study published by the Egyptian Journal of Aquatic Life and Fisheries, the country has seen a dramatic fall in fish production in recent years due to overfishing, unsustainable fishing techniques, pollution, and habitat degradation.

Many major lakes in Egypt have been affected by these problems, including Qarun, one of the oldest freshwater lakes in the country.

Speaking at the SIMEC event in Riyadh, Moselhi talked about the government’s efforts to protect its agricultural resources, including establishing a dedicated research center that has over 30 operating institutes under it.

There are also specialized colleges in the field of fish wealth within Egyptian universities, the minister added.