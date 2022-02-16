ArabFinance: The Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy has set charging tariffs for electric vehicles (EV), according to a recent appendix to the Egyptian Gazette.

The charging tariff per a kilowatt will cost a range between EGP 3.38 and EGP 7.50, the statement revealed.

Prices will vary depending on the location of the station and its type; whether it is public or privately-owned, or running on alternating current or direct current.