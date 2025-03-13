Arab Finance: The Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprise Development Agency (MSMEDA) has issued 130,000 licenses for small businesses over the past decade and established 37 committees this March to facilitate business legalization across all governorates, CEO Basil Rahmy announced.

As part of its ongoing efforts to support entrepreneurs and small business owners during Ramadan, MSMEDA is implementing various programs aimed at empowering enterprises, enhancing market opportunities, and simplifying legalization procedures.

Rahmy emphasized that the agency’s regional offices are continuing their intensive support efforts through trained staff dedicated to assisting business owners.

This March, 37 legalization committees have been formed to streamline the process for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to join the formal economy.

These committees facilitate the application of Project Development Law 152/2020, allowing more businesses to access legal benefits and incentives.

Rahmy noted that MSMEDA provides technical and administrative support to project owners to help them complete the necessary procedures for legalization.

Between July 2014 and December 2024, MSMEDA issued 19,804 final and temporary legalization licenses, along with 110,137 final licenses for small businesses, through its one-stop service centers across Egypt. These units aim to simplify the establishment and operation of projects.

As part of its outreach efforts, MSMEDA’s regional offices are hosting interactive seminars at Egyptian universities and technical schools this month to introduce students to entrepreneurship.

Rahmy urged aspiring entrepreneurs to take advantage of the agency’s training programs and support services, reaffirming MSMEDA’s commitment to fostering small businesses as a key driver of economic development in Egypt.

