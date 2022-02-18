ArabFinance: The Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Shell Egypt and Schlumberger, according to an official statement by the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources.

The MoU aims at considering the possibility of developing mutual businesses in the field of decarbonization, with the focus on the use of hydrogen and low-carbon energy.

The scope of work includes some activities related to production of hydrogen and ammonia from natural gas, using carbon in all hydro-carbonic activities, and reducing ethane emissions.

Through this collaboration, the three companies aim at supporting decarbonization in the Egyptian gas sector.

The agreement was signed by Chairman of EGAS Magdy Galal, Chairman of Shell Egypt Khaled Kassem, and Egypt, Sudan, and East Mediterranean Managing Director at Schlumberger of Schlumberger Sherif Bayoumy.

