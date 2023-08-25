A 30-year-old independent British curriculum school in Dubai has been acquired by a UK-based educational group.

International Schools Partnership (ISP) has acquired The English College in Dubai as part of its ongoing plans to expand its footprint in the UAE and the wider region. Founders Sheikh Butti Maktoum Juma Al Maktoum and his family will continue to be part of the institution, a statement said.

Interior view of The English College, Dubai. Image courtesy: The English College, Dubai

The acquisition of The English College is the third UAE school to be added to the ISP network within the past twelve months. Globally, the group owns over 75 schools in 21 countries. Other ISP Schools in the UAE include The Aquila School, Nibras International School, Star International School Al Twar, Star International School Mirdif, among others.

Interior view of The English College, Dubai. Image courtesy: The English College, Dubai

In a statement, Mark Ford, Principal of The English College, said the decision to partner with ISP would “support the school in its next phase of growth,” adding that they will continue to develop the physical and operational infrastructure of the school.

Established in 1992, with over 1,190 students from FS1 to Year 13, The English College is rated ‘Very Good’ by Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA).

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

(bindu.rai@lseg.com)