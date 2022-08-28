A new, affordable British curriculum school has opened in Ajman.

PACE British Creative School, located at Tallah, will take in nearly three thousand students starting from foundation stage 2 up to year 6 for the upcoming academic year.

“It is our late father and founder of the group, PA Ibrahim Haji’s vision to offer quality education at affordable fees. The fee for British Creative School starts from Dh8,900 per year, which is nearly three-quarters of the fees elsewhere,” Salman Ibrahim, Director PACE Group said.

“For this year, we have classes for FS 2 to year 6. However, we will be extending the number of years in the coming year,” added Salman.

The school is affiliated with the Cambridge Examination Board and secondary students will have an option to avail it with latest teaching and assessment tools, he mentioned.

The group has partnered with Hewlett Packard to provide high-speed internet connectivity that will have access to every corner of the school.

“With the intention to keep the students updated and be ahead of times, we will have high-speed internet that will enhance their learning of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) classes along with artificial Intelligence, machine learning, coding, and robotics, which they will be learning at a very young age without paying anything extra,” said Bilal Ibrahim, director, PACE Group.

The management believes that British Curriculum School is a necessity in Ajman as the town is attracting people from all over UAE due to its affordable living. “There is a large majority of expats residing in Ajman and prefer British Curriculum. Arabs from North Africa, Iraq, Iraq, and South Asian countries prefer the curriculum as it is considered an international curriculum. In one of our schools, we have students of over 55 nationalities studying,” said Salman.

The faculty at the schools are Native English Speakers. The campus has 4 swimming pools, a football field, a basketball court, multi-purpose hall for extracurricular activities.

The management said that they have been receiving inquiries on admission and many students have been taking admission to the school. “An entrance exam is taken to assess the child’s capabilities. Extra focus is given to the child if required,” said Bilal.

