Khobar: Prince Mohammad bin Fahd University (PMU) and Moroccan Al Akhawayn University signed yesterday a memorandum of understanding (MoU), solidifying their commitment to enhancing cooperation in the scientific, academic and research fields.



Representing Prince Mohammad bin Fahd University was the Vice President for Academic Affairs, Dr. Faisal Yousif Al-Anezi while the Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Christopher Taylor, represented Moroccan Al Akhawayn University. The signing ceremony took place in the presence of the President of Al Akhawayn University, Dr. Amine Bensaid.



The memorandum of understanding aims at cooperation in several academic, scientific research and development fields, cooperation in preparing studies and research for joint projects between the two parties, exchange of academic experiences and students, benefiting from the human capabilities and equipment available to both parties and cooperation in the field of future studies and training.