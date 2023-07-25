JEDDAH — Saudi Minister of Education Yousef Al-Bunyan issued a decision appointing Manal Al-Luhaibi acting director general of education in the Jeddah governorate.



Al-Luhaibi expressed her thanks and appreciation of the wise leadership for the support, empowerment and care for the daughters of the nation. She also thanked minister of education and deputy minister for human resources for their trust reposed in her, and for giving her the opportunity to serve the religion, the King and the nation in her new capacity as director general of education in the Jeddah governorate.



Al-Luhaibi affirmed her resolve to make every effort to realize the aspirations of the rulers, according to the directives of the Ministry of Education to make advancement in education as well as to improve its outputs, continue educational and scientific achievements in all international competitions, and achieve the goals of the nation's ambitious Vision 2030 in the fields of education.



Al-Luhaibi also congratulated former Director General of Education in Jeddah Prof. Dr. Naif Al-Zari, who was appointed by the minister of education as director general of education in Riyadh, praising the achievements and honorable results achieved by the department during his stint.



Al-Luhaibi has a brilliant academic record. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Shariah Sciences from the College of Education in Jeddah in 1412 AH. She has proven her mettle while serving various capacities under the Ministry of Education. These included teacher of Shariah sciences; educational supervisor; head of the Shariah Sciences Division; supervisor of theoretical materials in the Schools Development Uni; director of the Education Office in central Jeddah; director of the Educational Supervision Department; assistant director general for educational affairs (girls) and an internal in-charge (boys), and finally he holds the position of director general of education in the Jeddah Governorate.



Manal Al-Luhaibi enjoys a passion for the classroom situation and its pillars in terms of teacher, student, curriculum, improving academic achievement, developing school leaders, improving supervisory practices and reading.



Among her scientific and cognitive productions are learning materials and leadership readings according to leadership competencies. She has presented working papers in many conferences and forums at the level of the ministry and the Education Department. She also attended many international and local training and development programs.

