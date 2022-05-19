Madinah - President of the Islamic University of Madinah, HH Prince Dr. Mamdouh bin Saud bin Thunayan, has launched an initiative themed “Saudi Arabia, the Homeland of Peace” in partnership with the Education Ministry’s Intellectual Awareness Center.

His Highness praised the continuous support that Saudi universities and scholarships enjoy from the government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince, adding that this initiative is a message of compassion and loyalty from the Kingdom to its distinguished guests, ambassadors of moderation and messengers of knowledge, scholarship students, to introduce them to the Kingdom, its history, its moderate approach, its cultural heritage, and its civilizational achievements to be a bridge for cultural communication in their societies and to enhance the knowledge content about the Kingdom in different languages .

The university's President indicated that this qualitative initiative aims to introduce international scholarship students to Saudi universities in the Kingdom, highlight their vision and pioneering achievements, and aspects of Saudi culture, authentic social customs and traditions, and popular values, adding that the initiative reiterates the vital role of universities in cultural and knowledge communication between nations of the world and to enhance the role of scholarship students in Saudi universities to be active contributors in their societies.

His Highness said that the students will be prepared through a variety of training workshops, in cooperation with several government bodies including the Ministry of Education, the King Abdulaziz Foundation for Research and Archives (Darah), the Center for Administration Communications, the Ministries of Tourism and Islamic Affairs, The General Presidency for the affairs of the Grand Holy Mosque and the Prophet's Holy Mosque, and the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.