Riyadh - The International Conference and Exhibition for Education (ICEE 2022), organized by the Ministry of education, will kick off next Sunday and will continue until May 11, at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center; to discuss the opportunities available to develop education in the Kingdom and the incentives to invest in this sector, as well as suggest solutions that contribute to overcoming crises and challenges facing education, enhancing the efficiency of its institutions and improving its outcomes per international standards and indicators.

The conference, which is themed "Education in Times of Crises: Opportunities and Challenges", is an extension of the Ministry of Education's constant efforts to achieve the goals of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 in building the Human Resources, contributing to the development of society, and strengthening partnership with its members and institutions, in addition to building partnerships and bridges of communication with the largest educational institutions around the world, with the Kingdom’s leadership’s support.

The conference will be attended by 110 local, and 152 international exhibitors, in addition to several educational institutions, universities, local and international education centers, officials from the Ministry of Education, heads of public and private universities and their employees, and education experts from across the world, in addition to parties and investors concerned with education.

ICEE 2022 will include many sessions and workshops during which more than 130 working papers will be presented.

The main session will be attended by the Minister of Education, Dr. Hamad bin Mohammed Al Al-Sheikh; the Minister of Education and Technical Education in Egypt, Dr. Tarek Shawky; the Minister of Education in the United Arab Emirates, Eng. Hussein bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, and Dr. Noraini binti Ahmad and the International Director of Education at the World Bank, Dr. Kemi Saavedra.

They will talk about educational policies in light of crises, and how to deal with the challenges of epidemics to ensure the sustainability of the educational process, while a group of international specialists will also discuss many themes related to facing the challenges of the current coronavirus pandemic.

The ICEE will also discuss the epidemics that may spread in the future, and how to deal with them to ensure the sustainability of the educational process, in addition to the requirements for developing the infrastructure for online education via the Internet or through educational channels, as well as discussing aspects of education at all levels, starting from kindergarten to university education stages, and enhancing quality in education outcomes, development opportunities and raising the level of performance, in addition to presenting the experiences of local and international educational institutions in this regard.