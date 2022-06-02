Bahrain has opened a gateway to massive education reforms that include a strong platform for integrated in-person and online teaching aimed at transforming the way lessons are delivered to children and adults across the Arab world.

A new declaration to develop educational strategies has been signed by all Arab League member states. It was launched yesterday at the start of a two-day conference held at The Art Hotel and Resort, Amwaj Islands.

The event, held under the theme ‘Bahrain, A Gateway to Developing Education in The Arab World’, is being staged under the patronage of Deputy Premier and Supreme Council for Training and Education Development chairman Shaikh Mohammed bin Mubarak Al Khalifa.

“Education is the pillar of development and making it a focal point of unity reflects our joint keenness to build on what we have to offer and make it even better,” said Shaikh Mohammed.

“Adopting such a declaration in the Arab World opens up the gateway to achieving future success in the sector,” said Shaikh Mohammed.

The event is being organised by the Arab Parliament in co-ordination with the Education Ministry.

Arab Parliament Speaker Adel Al Asoomi said the main goal of the declaration was to pool efforts and put into action many new ideas. “Together, as Arab states, we can push forward with them,” he added.

The declaration aims to utilise and develop the knowledge gained from online teaching methods and integrate them into classroom learning, developing a new hybrid way of learning to get the very best out of pupils so that they can become tomorrow’s movers and shakers, leaders and innovators.

The declaration has been drawn up in partnership with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cutural Organisation (Unesco) and the Arab League, alongside other regional and international organisations.

Education Minister Dr Majid Al Nuaimi said Bahrain’s educational sector had steadily progressed despite the challenges imposed during the recent pandemic.

“We continue to receive clear directives from His Majesty King Hamad and His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, towards revolutionising education in Bahrain and enabling achievement, despite the challenges we have recently faced by the global pandemic,” he said.

“Now is the time we take things to a higher level as we further progress with our plans and initiatives.”

Declaration

Jordanian Parliament Speaker Abdulkarim Al Dagmi, Yemeni Parliament Speaker Dr Ahmed bin Dagher, Djiboutian Parliament Speaker Mohammed Hamad and Arab Bureau of Education for The Gulf States director-general Dr Abdulrahman Al Assimi also highlighted the pivotal role the declaration should have on education across the Arab world.

Arab Parliament social, cultural, educational, woman and youth committee chairwoman and Saudi Shura Council member Dr Mastoura Al Shemmri gave a presentation on the declaration during the event.

“The declaration will help launch high-quality education in all of schooling levels amongst Arab nations,” she said.

“It would see states invest in educational manpower that is able to create strong young generations that think ‘out-the-box’ and approach creativity and innovation in line with the needs of the current and future labour market.

“This is also associated with taking up online education as a platform rather than just being a solution to a problem and making it hybrid solution alongside conventional methods. This requires a new system that is built on proper legislation.

“Education should revolve around technology, artificial intelligence and cyber advancements.”

A roundtable, headed by Arab Parliament and Bahraini MP Mamdooh Al Saleh focused on the current education workings across the Arab world and ways of stimulating positive change.

The two-day conference ends today with visits to multiple educational facilities in Bahrain.

