Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has approved the expansion of the ‘Dubai Schools’ project with a budget of AED530 million ($144.32 million).

The project aims to build a world-class education system in the emirate, with a focus on increasing the number of schools and seats available, investing in new technologies and facilities, and promoting innovation and creativity in the classroom.

As part of the project, a new school is being established in Al Khawaneej, and the Dubai Schools Al Barsha branch is currently undergoing expansion. This will contribute to adding over 6,400 seats, 295 classrooms and 123 laboratories and specialised classrooms.

It will also raise the total number of seats offered by 'Dubai Schools' to 15,000 by 2033, according to a statement from the Dubai Media Office.

"The new initiative to expand the ‘Dubai Schools’ project will contribute to ensuring that the emirate’s school offerings meet and even exceed global benchmarks of educational excellence,” Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said.

Dubai Schools is in line with the Dubai Social Agenda 33 that was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

(Writing by Seban Scaria seban.scaria@lseg.com; editing by Daniel Luiz)