ABU DHABI - A unique national capacity-building fellowship model offering outstanding Emirati graduates the opportunity to gain experience in a cutting-edge academic research environment was established through an agreement with Dolphin Energy to sponsor NYUAD’s Kawader Research Assistantship Programme.

Maryam Al-Memari, a Research Assistant at NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD), has been named the inaugural Dolphin Energy Fellow.

Al-Memari works as a research assistant in NYUAD’s Centre for Interacting Urban Networks under the supervision of Associate Professor of Biology John Burt. Her multifaceted research encompasses testing eco-friendly antifouling coatings to reduce marine pollution and examining historical trends of desalination and their environmental impacts in the Arabian region. Additionally, she examines the implications of coastal development in the Gulf Cooperation Council and the perspectives of regional female reef scientists on bridging gender gaps in the field.

NYUAD Vice Chancellor Mariët Westermann said, “We are proud to announce the inaugural Dolphin Energy Fellow at NYUAD. We thank our partners, Dolphin Energy, for their long-term commitment to research that can help drive sustainable growth in Abu Dhabi and the wider region. Al-Memari is an outstanding first Dolphin Energy Fellow. Her interest in finding pragmatic, workable solutions to some of our biggest challenges inspires everyone working with her. She will be an excellent ambassador for NYUAD’s efforts to support the continuation of the Year of Sustainability and build on the legacy of COP28.”

“Our partnership with NYU Abu Dhabi to support the Kawader Research Assistantship Programme is a testament to our shared commitment to environmental protection and positive social impact. Through establishing the Dolphin Energy Kawader Fellow at NYUAD and by investing in the next generation of Emirati researchers, we aim to recognise and empower outstanding individuals like Maryam Al-Memari, whose work exemplifies our dedication to advancing environmental stewardship and sustainable development,” said CEO of Dolphin Energy, Obaid Abdulla Al Dhaheri.

“We are confident that this partnership will catalyse significant progress and innovations across these priority research areas for the UAE and the wider region and actively contribute to a more sustainable future for our communities.”

The fellowship is a three-year, individually tailored, intensive programme designed for Emirati early career researchers considering a graduate degree or a career in research. As the UAE’s Year of Sustainability continues throughout 2024, the signing reflects an ongoing commitment by both institutions to expand on research areas of sustainability and climate change.

Through strategies that span every area of university life, NYUAD is committed to reducing its greenhouse gas emissions, offering the most innovative teaching and research on climate change, and providing resources to establish a culture of climate awareness and stewardship that will help drive sustainable growth in Abu Dhabi, the UAE, and the Middle East and North Africa region.

Since its inception, Dolphin Energy has been a committed, responsible corporate citizen across all its operations and activities. It is helping meet stringent government climate action plans by implementing programmes, policies, and procedures that focus on environmental protection, decarbonisation, and energy efficiency.

In addition, the company is transforming its long-standing corporate social responsibility and sustainability commitments, formalising them into ESG strategies and continuing to sponsor and support important environmental programmes in the communities in which it operates.