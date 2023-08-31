American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK) has appointed Dr. David A. Schmidt as its new President.

Dr. Schmidt brings to AURAK 33 years of broad-based experience as an executive academic leader and faculty member, spanning a wide range of public, private, and international institutions, including the University of Wisconsin System.

Before joining AURAK, Dr. Schmidt served as the President of the American University in Dubai (AUD), where he led the university through the COVID pandemic, successfully directed the university’s SACSCOC re-accreditation, and initiated new enrolment strategies that resulted in enrolment growth.

“It is an exciting and challenging time to join AURAK when the higher education landscape is going through a disruptive phase,” said Dr. David A. Schmidt. “I will strive to leverage my expertise in administrative leadership to provide the right direction to a young university that has accomplished so much in such a short time.”

Dr. Schmidt succeeds Professor Hassan Hamdan Al Alkim, who retired after more than a decade of distinguished service as AURAK President.