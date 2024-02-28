Yachting Malta and VisitMalta are partnering to spotlight The Maltese Islands at the Dubai International Boat Show (DIBS) 2024 (February 28 and March 3).

The two entities will be promoting Malta as a premier yachting and boating destination for the Middle East yacht owners, yacht lovers, and travel enthusiasts.

Taking place at the massive Dubai Harbour, the 30th edition of DIBS, will showcase the artistry of the world's premier boatbuilders, the excitement of water sports, and the allure of refined living.

VisitMalta will be exhibiting for the second consecutive year, accompanied by Yachting Malta; a public-private partnership between the Government of Malta and the Royal Malta Yacht Club. It will provide first-hand knowledge about what Malta has to offer for yachting, sailing, divers and water sports enthusiasts.

Yachting Malta joining forces with the Super Yacht Industry Network Malta to showcase Malta as the ideal yacht cruising destination and a hub for refits, registrations and all ancillary services including wintering, hardstanding, crew training and other services.

VisitMalta will also be present at the same stand to showcase the tourism attractions of the Maltese Islands of Malta, Comino and Gozo, especially as a sailing and diving destination that is coupled with history and culture, heritage sites and culinary experiences.

As a well-known yachting and boating destination for leisure and international sporting events, Malta also offers some of the best diving experiences in the Mediterranean Sea. It has diverse natural reefs and exceptional underwater caves and rock formations.

Adding to the experience, the Maltese Islands are also known for their year-round good weather conditions, crystal-clear visibility and mild water temperatures.

As testimony to Malta’s scuba diving pedigree as leading scuba diving destination in Europe and one of the best diving sites in the world, Malta earned second place in the ‘Top diver destination of the year 2018’ awards by one of the world's longest-established diving websites; Divernet.

Finally, to entice visitors to visit Malta and to encourage more people to choose the Maltese Islands for Mediterranean Yacht Charters, the Maltese government has applied a lower VAT rate on yacht charters.

This move aims to make the Maltese Islands a more appealing and prestigious destination for yacht charters in the Mediterranean. – TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).