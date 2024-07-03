Dubai-based asset manager KHK & Partners has launched Ayala Capital, a new unit which will focus on capital-raising activities in the MENA region.

KHK & Partners said the move was part of the firm’s strategic growth plan to further streamline fundraising, while working with global asset managers seeking to tap into the MENA investor community.

The asset manager said the launch was timed “against a backdrop of falling distribution and rising capital-raising challenges in the US and European markets,” with the MENA region attracting foreign investment fuelled by “successful economic diversification initiatives.”

Companies currently working with Ayala Capital include Chinese equity firm ShoreVest Partners, and French capital market firm Tikehau Capital, among others.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Imogen Lillywhite)

