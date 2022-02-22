Dubai International Airport (DXB) will see its traffic double this year to reach 57 million but may not return to “normal” until 2024, according to its chief executive officer.

Paul Griffiths told Bloomberg that the reopening of global travel will boost passenger growth, but it may be another 18 months from the end of 2022 before traffic through DXB reaches 2019 levels, when the airport served 86.4 million passengers.

In 2021, Dubai International recorded 29.1 million passengers.

Griffiths said he is expecting more border restrictions to be eased soon for fully vaccinated passengers, after the United Kingdom (UK) scrapped testing for vaccinated arrivals. The UK accounts for some of Dubai’s key routes.

Australia reopened its border on Monday, apart from Western Australia, which is set to open on March 3, following two years of some of the world’s strictest COVID-19-related travel bans.

