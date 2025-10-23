SHARJAH - 7X’s National Network for Logistics (NXN) signed a cooperation agreement with the Sharjah Investors Services Centre (SAEED), to deliver an integrated suite of digital and logistics services to strengthen the Emirate’s business and investment ecosystem.

The agreement empowers SAEED to adopt 'Wayn', the UAE’s Digital P.O. Box, as a secure platform to facilitate official communication between investors and public and private entities. This will help enhance investor experience by promoting efficient communication and faster transaction processing.

Moreover, the agreement reflects both entities’ shared commitment to driving digital transformation and advancing Sharjah’s commercial service ecosystem by leveraging NXN’s comprehensive services to strengthen investor and entrepreneurship support.

The agreement also opens access to NXN’s other innovative solutions, including the ‘Waslah’ logistics platform, which supports small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in managing shipping and delivery, as well as ‘Smart Places, a solution that enables businesses to gain visibility on digital maps and applications. Additionally, Boxes Bundles offer flexible and integrated shipping and delivery solutions within the UAE and beyond.

The agreement was signed during the Sharjah Investment Forum 2025, where NXN participated as the logistics partner. The event is being held as part of an integrated agenda, alongside the World Investment Conference, which is being held in Sharjah for the first time. Organised by Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah), in collaboration with the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA) and the Ministry of Investment, the World Investment Conference and Sharjah Investment Forum (WIC-SIC), together convene over 130 international speakers, including leaders, economic decision-makers, and more than 10,000 participants from around the world, facilitating 160+ sessions.

Abdulaziz Alhammadi, General Manager of NXN, said, “The partnership highlights our long-standing commitment to advancing economic development through an integrated national logistics infrastructure that connects the emirates, while empowering the nation’s business and investment community. Our cooperation agreement with SAEED promotes cross-sectoral integration, in line with national efforts to accelerate digital transformation and drive investments within a smart business environment. NXN continues to serve as the leading unified platform for realising the UAE’s goals to nurture a comprehensive digital economic ecosystem and reinforce the nation’s position as a global hub for trade and modern logistics services.”

Hamad Obaid Al Shamsi, Manager of SAEED Centre, said: “Our collaboration with NXN reflects our ongoing efforts to create a seamless and efficient business environment in Sharjah. By linking our advisory services with NXN’s advanced logistics and smart technology platforms, we are taking a major step towards empowering entrepreneurs and investors to scale their businesses more efficiently.”

The partnership showcases Sharjah’s ongoing efforts to promote sustainable investment and build an integrated digital business environment. Furthermore, it highlights NXN’s dedication to expanding its national network and developing innovative solutions that can enhance the UAE’s competitiveness and support the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision aimed at nurturing a diversified, sustainable, knowledge-based and technology-driven economy.