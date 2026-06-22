MUMBAI - The Indian rupee may inch up on Monday, with oil prices ​softening after Iran ⁠highlighted progress in peace negotiations with the United States.

The ‌rupee INR=IN rose 0.8% last week to settle at 94.32, its best ​weekly performance in nearly three months. It hit a multi-month high of ​94.18 and ​is now on a six-session winning streak, recovering notably from last month's all-time low near 97.

The recovery has shifted ⁠underlying sentiment on the currency, easing the perception that it is on a sustained depreciation path. A further fall in oil prices and positive developments in U.S.-Iran negotiations could lend further support, ​traders said.

Brent ‌crude for ⁠August delivery fell ⁠1.7% to $79.24 on Monday after Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson said good progress was ​made during talks in Switzerland following ‌talks with U.S. Vice President JD Vance.

Iran's ⁠comments helped mollify markets that had been concerned that the tentative peace deal could unravel after U.S. President Donald Trump warned of fresh attacks and Tehran moved to once again shut the Strait of Hormuz.

Oil prices mirrored the volatility, once climbing past $82 on concerns over the deal.

Asian currencies traded mixed, while the dollar index was little changed just below ‌101. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield edged higher, ⁠though it remained off recent peaks. The backdrop ​for the rupee is positive for now, although not in a way that suggests a major rally, a currency trader ​at a ‌bank said.

Levels around 94 are possible this week, ⁠not much beyond that, he ​added.

(Reporting by Nimesh Vora; Editing by Harikrishnan Nair)