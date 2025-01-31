Doha: Qatar Central Bank issued treasury bills with maturities of 7, 28, 91, 182, 273, and 343 days, worth QR 1.7 billion.

Qatar Central Bank said in a post on X that the issuances of the bills were distributed as follows: QR 500 million for 7 days (new issue), with a rate of 4.610 percent, QR 250 million for a period of 28 days (addition to an existing issue) with a rate of 4.584 percent, QR 250 million for a period of 91 days (addition to an existing issue), with a rate of 4.541 percent, QR 250 million riyals for a period of 182 days, (addition to an existing issue), with a rate of 4.486 percent, QR 250 million for a period of 273 days (addition to an existing issue) with a rate of 4.472 percent, and QR 200 million for a period of 343 days,(addition to an existing issue), with a return of 4.480 percent.

The total bids received for QCB treasury bills amounted to QR 6 billion.

