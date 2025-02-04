The Egyptian pound exchange rate against the US dollar rose slightly on Monday, with the USD rates at Banque Misr recording EGP 50.3 for buying and EGP 50.4 for selling at 3:08 pm.

The dollar rate hit EGP 50.3 for buying and at EGP 50.4 for selling in the National Bank of Egypt (NBE) at 3:25 pm.

At the Commercial International Bank Egypt (CIB), the EGP is now trading at 50.31 for buying and 50.41 for selling against the USD.

