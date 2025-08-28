Cairo – The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) announced treasury bills (T-bills) at a combined value of EGP 85 billion through two tranches on Thursday, 28 August.

The first auction stood at EGP 35 billion and will mature in 182 days on 3 March 2026, according to official data.

Holding a 364-day tenor until 1 September next year, the second tranche was valued at EGP 50 billion.

On 24 August, the CBE offered T-bills at a total value of EGP 65 billion through two issues.

