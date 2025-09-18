Cairo – The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) offered treasury bills (T-bills) at a combined value of EGP 85 billion through two tranches on Thursday, 18 September.

The first auction stood at EGP 40 billion and will mature in 182 days on 24 March 2026, according to official data.

The second tranche was valued at EGP 45 billion, holding a tenor of 364 days until 22 September next year.

Earlier this week, on 14 September, the CBE announced T-bills worth EGP 55 billion through two offerings.

