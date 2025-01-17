Cairo - The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) issued treasury bills (T-bills) at a combined value of EGP 80 billion through two offerings on Thursday, 16 January 2025.

The first auction was valued at EGP 35 billion, with an 182-day maturity period until 22 July this year, according to official data.

The second offering stood at EGP 45 billion and will mature in 364 days on 20 January 2026.

On 12 January, the central bank offered T-bills at an aggregated value of EGP 55 billion through two auctions.

