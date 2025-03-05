The Fujairah Oil Industry Zone published the following inventory data for oil products for the week ended March 3, according to industry information service S&P Global Commodity Insights.

Volumes are in thousands of barrels. Figures in brackets represent the volume change from the previous week, calculated by Reuters.

Week Light Distillates Middle Distillates Residual Fuels Total 03/03/2025 6,302 (-2,245) 2,180 (-352) 10,395 (+1,055) 18,877 (-1,542) 24/02/2025 8,547 (+941) 2,532 (+199) 9,340 (-667) 20,419 (+473) 17/02/2025 7,606 (-855) 2,333 (+774) 10,007 (-218) 19,946 (-299) 10/02/2025 8,461 (+122) 1,559 (-282) 10,225 (+2,077) 20,245 (+1,917) 03/02/2025 8,339 (+881) 1,841 (-890) 8,148 (-521) 18,328 (-530) 27/01/2025 7,458 (+1,117) 2,731 (+209) 8,669 (+1,406) 18,858 (+2,732) 20/01/2025 6,341 (-724) 2,522 (-360) 7,263 (-1,259) 16,126 (-2,343) 13/01/2025 7,065 (+531) 2,882 (+731) 8,522 (-403) 18,469 (+859) 06/01/2025 6,534 (+466) 2,151 (+183) 8,925 (+1,421) 17,610 (+2,070) 30/12/2024 6,068 (-377) 1,968 (-276) 7,504 (-2,456) 15,540 (-3,109) 23/12/2024 6,445 (-241) 2,244 (-224) 9,960 (+1,303) 18,649 (+838) 16/12/2024 6,686 (-263) 2,468 (+38) 8,657 (+2,238) 17,811 (+2,013) 09/12/2024 6,949 (+416) 2,430 (+40) 6,419 (-2,145) 15,798 (-1,689) 02/12/2024 6,533 (+710) 2,390 (+249) 8,564 (+2,293) 17,487 (+3,252) 25/11/2024 5,823 (+123) 2,141 (+222) 6,271 (-2,876) 14,235 (-2,531) 18/11/2024 5,700 (-301) 1,919 (+152) 9,147 (+450) 16,766 (+301) 11/11/2024 6,001 (+75) 1,767 (-123) 8,697 (+372) 16,465 (+324) 04/11/2024 5,926 (-427) 1,890 (+9) 8,325 (-498) 16,141 (-916) 28/10/2024 6,353 (+352) 1,881 (-357) 8,823 (+261) 17,057 (+256) 21/10/2024 6,001 (+422) 2,238 (-712) 8,562 (+175) 16,801 (-115) 14/10/2024 5,579 (-1,108) 2,950 (+808) 8,387 (+1,196) 16,916 (+896) 07/10/2024 6,687 (+1,499) 2,142 (-171) 7,191 (-309) 16,020 (+1,019) 30/09/2024 5,188 (+514) 2,313 (+813) 7,500 (-961) 15,001 (+366) 23/09/2024 4,674 (-891) 1,500 (-1,546) 8,461 (-1,195) 14,635 (-3,632) 16/09/2024 5,565 (-4) 3,046 (-100) 9,656 (-371) 18,267 (-475) 09/09/2024 5,569 (-932) 3,146 (+790) 10,027 (+2,026) 18,742 (+1,884) 02/09/2024 6,501 (+219) 2,356 (-230) 8,001 (-934) 16,858 (-945) 26/08/2024 6,282 (-999) 2,586 (-207) 8,935 (+1,133) 17,803 (-73) 19/08/2024 7,281 (+1,127) 2,793 (+1,001) 7,802 (-708) 17,876 (+1,420) 12/08/2024 6,154 (+377) 1,792 (+148) 8,510 (-806) 16,456 (-281) 05/08/2024 5,777 (-438) 1,644 (-224) 9,316 (-386) 16,737 (-1,048) 29/07/2024 6,215 (-21) 1,868 (-843) 9,702 (+287) 17,785 (-577) 22/07/2024 6,236 (-578) 2,711 (-493) 9,415 (-588) 18,362 (-1,659) 15/07/2024 6,814 (+1,073) 3,204 (+48) 10,003 (+582) 20,021 (+1,703) 08/07/2024 5,741 (+601) 3,156 (+497) 9,421 (+680) 18,318 (+1,778) 01/07/2024 5,140 (-821) 2,659 (+79) 8,741 (-530) 16,540 (-1,272) 24/06/2024 5,961 (+165) 2,580 (-478) 9,271 (+495) 17,812 (+182) 17/06/2024 5,796 (-1,341) 3,058 (-468) 8,776 (-1,292) 17,630 (-3,101) 10/06/2024 7,137 (-8) 3,526 (-198) 10,068 (-636) 20,731 (-842) 03/06/2024 7,145 (+165) 3,724 (+457) 10,704 (+588) 21,573 (+1,210) 27/05/2024 6,980 (+421) 3,267 (-438) 10,116 (+875) 20,363 (+858) 20/05/2024 6,559 (+185) 3,705 (+501) 9,241 (-722) 19,505 (-36) 13/05/2024 6,374 (-1,150) 3,204 (-37) 9,963 (+458) 19,541 (-729) 06/05/2024 7,524 (+76) 3,241 (-225) 9,505 (-377) 20,270 (-526)

* Fujairah Oil Industry Zone hosts the Middle East's largest commercial storage capacity for refined products.

* The data can be viewed at https://fujairah.platts.com/

