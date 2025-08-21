HAMBURG - A state grains buyer in Syria has issued an international tender to purchase about 200,000 metric tons of soft milling wheat, European traders said on Thursday.

The deadline for the submission of price offers is September 15.

Syria’s Ministry of Economy and Industry told Reuters on Wednesday that a purchase tender would be issued to import 200,000 metric tons of wheat to help cover a domestic supply shortfall.

Reuters reported on August 18 that Syria faced a potential food crisis with the worst drought in 36 years cutting wheat production by around 40% and that the cash-strapped government is struggling to secure large-scale purchases.

Traders said shipment in Syria’s new tender is sought within 60 days from the contract award. Partial shipment is allowed but not less than 100,000 tons.

Syria had bought about 100,000 tons of wheat in its previous tender reported on March 25, which was believed to be the first large purchase tender since the change of power in Syria late last year.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Jane Merriman)