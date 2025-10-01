Saudi Arabia's state oil producer Aramco has cut its official selling prices (OSPs) for liquefied petroleum gas in October by 3.1% to 4.8%, while Algeria's Sonatrach raised its LPG price by 4.4% to 9.4% due to stronger demand, traders said.

Saudi Aramco's October OSP decreased by $25 per metric ton to $495 per ton for propane and by $15 per ton to $475 per ton for butane.

Propane and butane are types of LPG with different boiling points.

LPG is mainly used as a fuel for cars, heating and as a feedstock for other petrochemicals.

Sonatrach increased its October OSP for propane by $20 per ton to $470 and for butane by $40 per ton to $465 .

Aramco's OSPs for LPG are used as a reference for contracts to supply LPG from the Middle East to the Asia-Pacific region.

Sonatrach's OSPs are used as benchmarks for the Mediterranean and Black Sea region, including Turkey.

