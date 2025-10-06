Saudi Arabia bought 455,000 metric tons of wheat in an international tender for shipment in December and January, the country's General Food Security Authority (GFSA) said on Monday.

The average price paid for the wheat was $263.38 per ton, cost and freight (C&F) included, GFSA's CEO Ahmad Al-Fares said in a statement.

Origins offered were the European Union, Black Sea region, North America, South America and Australia, with the sellers having the option of selecting the origin supplied, GFSA said.

The purchase comprised hard milling wheat with 12.5% protein content.

The volume was more than the 420,000 tons that GFSA had indicated it was seeking in the tender that closed on Friday.

Traders said they expected the wheat to be mainly sourced from Russia and other Black Sea countries.

In its previous wheat tender in May, GFSA bought 621,000 tons for arrival between August and October.

For the latest tender, the GFSA said the following cargoes were bought in dollars a ton C&F, specifying the trading houses making the sales and the ports and arrival periods in Saudi Arabia:

Jeddah Sea Port:

- 65,000 tons from Solaris at $263.36 C&F (1 - 15 Dec. 2025)

- 65,000 tons from Bunge at $262.86 C&F (1 - 15 Jan. 2026)

Yanbu Sea Port:

- 65,000 tons from Solaris at $263.36 C&F (1 - 15 Dec. 2025)

- 65,000 tons from Cargill at $262.79 C&F (15 - 31 Dec. 2025)

- 65,000 tons from Bunge at $263.86 C&F (1 - 15 Jan. 2026)

Dammam Sea Port:

- 65,000 tons from Cargill at $265.39 C&F (1 - 15 Dec. 2025)

- 65,000 tons from Cargill at $264.11 C&F (1 - 15 Jan. 2026)

