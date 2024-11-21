Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Thursday during which they discussed the OPEC+ oil agreement and the situation in the Middle East, the Kremlin said.

In a later statement, al-Sudani's office said that on the call the two had discussed the importance of coordination between OPEC and OPEC+ members on oil price stability in a manner that guarantees fair prices for exporters and consumers.

OPEC+ groups members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia.

