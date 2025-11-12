HAMBURG: Jordan's state grains buyer purchased about 60,000 metric tons of hard milling wheat to be sourced from optional origins in an international tender on Tuesday, traders said.

It was believed to have been bought from trading house Cargill at an estimated $262.50 a ton cost and freight included (c&f) for shipment in the first half of February 2026, they said.

Traders said these other trading companies participated in Tuesday’s tender, with their offers per ton c&f: CHS $265.90, Bunge $273, Ameropa $272.47 and Cofco $267.11.

Reports reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.

A separate tender from Jordan seeking 120,000 tons of animal feed barley also closes on Wednesday. (Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg, Editing by Louise Heavens)