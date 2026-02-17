Gold fell to a more than ‌one-week low on Tuesday as a stronger dollar pressured prices, while investors awaited clarity on U.S.-Iran talks ​and cues on the Federal Reserve's policy outlook.

Spot gold fell 1% to $4,942.48 per ounce by ​1226 GMT after ​losing more than 2% earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures for April delivery declined 1.7% to $4,961.80 per ounce.

The U.S. dollar index rose 0.3% ⁠against a basket of currencies, making the greenback-priced bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies.

"Traders are currently in a wait-and-see mode... safe-haven demand has paused as markets await greater clarity from the U.S.–Iran talks, while expectations for the Federal Reserve’s rate ​path could ‌be influenced by ⁠the release of ⁠the latest FOMC minutes," said ActivTrades analyst Ricardo Evangelista.

The U.S. and Iran will hold indirect ​nuclear talks in Geneva on Tuesday, with little clear ‌indication of compromise as Washington amasses forces in the ⁠Middle East.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian and Russian representatives will meet in Geneva on Tuesday and Wednesday for U.S.-mediated peace talks.

Investors will also scrutinise minutes from the Fed's January meeting, due Wednesday, for fresh clues on its rate-cutting path.

Markets expect an interest rate cut in June, as per CME's FedWatch Tool. Non-yielding gold tends to gain in low-interest rate environments.

"Against a backdrop of geopolitical and economic uncertainty, which is likely to support safe-haven demand over the medium to long term, and dovish ‌expectations for the U.S. dollar, I see gold prices consolidating ⁠above the $5,000-level and extending their advance towards $6,000 as the year progresses," ​Evangelista added.

Mainland Chinese, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan and South Korea markets are closed for the Lunar New Year holidays.

Spot silver fell 2% to $75.02 per ounce, after dropping ​over 5% earlier ‌in the session.

Spot platinum fell 1.3% to $2,014.95 per ounce, ⁠while palladium lost 3% to $1,673.30.

