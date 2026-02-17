Gold prices fell to a more ‌than one-week low on Tuesday, pressured by a stronger dollar as investors tracked cues on geopolitics and ​the Federal Reserve's monetary policy.

Spot gold dropped 1.5% to $4,918.65 per ounce by 0933 GMT after losing ​over 2% ​earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures for April delivery lost 2.2% to $4,937 per ounce.

The U.S. dollar index rose 0.2% against a basket of currencies, ⁠making greenback-priced bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies.

"Traders are currently in a wait-and-see mode...safe-haven demand has paused as markets await greater clarity from the U.S.–Iran talks, while expectations for the Federal Reserve’s rate path could be influenced by the release ​of the ‌latest FOMC minutes," said ⁠ActivTrades analyst Ricardo ⁠Evangelista.

The U.S. and Iran will hold indirect nuclear talks in Geneva on Tuesday, with little ​clear indication of compromise as Washington masses a battle ‌force in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian and Russian ⁠representatives will also meet in Geneva on Tuesday and Wednesday for U.S.-mediated peace discussions.

Investors will also scrutinise minutes of the Fed's January meeting, due Wednesday, for further clues on its interest rate-cutting path.

The market currently expects the first interest rate cut for the year to be in June, as per CME's FedWatch Tool. Non-yielding bullion tends to do well in low-interest rate environments.

"Against a backdrop of geopolitical and economic uncertainty, which is likely to support safe-haven demand over the medium ‌to long term, and dovish expectations for the U.S. dollar, ⁠I see gold prices consolidating above the $5,000 level and ​extending their advance towards $6,000 as the year progresses," Evangelista added.

Mainland Chinese, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan and South Korea markets are closed for the Lunar New Year holidays.

Spot silver ​fell 2.5% to $74.63 ‌per ounce, after dropping over 5% earlier.

Spot platinum fell 2.5% ⁠to $1,991.01 per ounce, while palladium lost ​3.1% to $1,670.92.