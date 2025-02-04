Gold prices in Egypt rose collectively, with the 24-karat recording a 5.75% surge at EGP 4,480 per gram for buying and EGP 4,502.75 for selling, iSagha revealed on February 3rd.

The 22-karat gold price also grew by 5.25% to EGP 4,106.75 per gram for purchasing and EGP 4,127.5 for selling.

Likewise, the 21-karat gold’s price surged by 5% to EGP 3,940 per gram for selling and EGP 3,920 for buying.

The price of 18-karat gold increased by 4.25% to EGP 3,377.25 per gram for selling and EGP 3,360 for buying.

Meanwhile, the gold pound registered EGP 31,160 for purchasing and EGP 31,320 for selling.

The gold ounce’s price went up by 1%, recording $2,817.8 for selling and $2,817.53 for buying.

